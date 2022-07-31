Numerica Credit Union Gifts $20k in Scholarships

Numerica Credit Union recently gifted 14 students nearly $20,000 in scholarship funds geared towards post-secondary educational opportunities.

Numerica presented two scholarship programs, the Continuing Education Scholarships program with four $2,500 grants, and the $tarting Off Right Scholarships with ten $1,000 grants.

The Continuing Education Scholarship program is for currently enrolled college students, while the $tarting Off Right Scholarship is for high school graduating seniors.

One of the Continuing Education Scholarship recipients is Alyssa Zapien, who will be using her funds while attending the nursing program at Wenatchee Valley College,.