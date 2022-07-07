3-year old Airlifted to Seattle Hospital After an Accident in Mansfield

A three-year-old was involved in a quad accident south of Mansfield, resulting in the amputation of some of their toes.

The toddler was the passenger of a four-wheeler, driven by his six-year-old sibling on a private ranch. The toddler got their foot stuck in one of the inner mechanisms.

He was transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital to treat his injuries and will later be airlifted to a hospital in Seattle. Status on the hospital is unknown at this time.

Both children had parental supervision.