There are weird and cool things all around the world. but let's get more specific! Let's explore Washington State for a moment and see what kind of cool things we have come across, and will never forget!

5 Things You Can't Un-See in Washington State

1. The Fremont Troll - Located in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle WA. I have personally seen the work of art and I will never forget it! A Sight to be seen for sure!

2. Dick and Jane's Spot in Ellensburg WA - I found some pretty cool pictures of this place, but the photo below sums it right up! I want to take a selfie here!

3. The Bike Eating Tree - Vashon WA, many stories have driven from just this sight alone, tales from war, even spooky stories. But what we have now is just proof of a life that once was.

4. The Ape Cave - in Skamania WA. South side of Mount St. Helan's Volcano, and a sight to be seen! It's suggested to keep your camera's ready. Could you imagine any type of Selfie or just the view alone?! Breath taking and one for the memory book for sure!

5. The Gum Wall in Seattle WA - Located right next to Pike's Place Market, this one of a kind work of sticky art has been around for years and year. Once cleaned off, new gum has been placed and thrives yet again? I would be lying if I said I didn't place a piece of gum on the wall for visitors of all walks of life to pass by!

Welp, there ya have it! Some weird, gross and cool things you can actually visit for yourself in Washington State. I say, let's plan a road trip and visit them!

