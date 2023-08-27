78-Year-Old Motorcyclist Injured In US 97 Crash Near Pateros

A motorcycle driver has injuries from a crash on U.S. 97 just north of Pateros Saturday morning.

Troopers say a 1998 Harley Davidson driven by 78-year-old Keven Okinsella of Chelan was northbound on the highway when he lost control for an unknown reason.

They say a 2005 Saturn Ion driven by 87-year-old Alfonzo Lopez of Brewster was also northbound and tried to take evasive action, but hit the motorcycle from behind.

The motorcycle rolled onto the shoulder while the car left the roadway to the right.

Okinsella was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster with injuries. Lopez was not injured.

Troopers say Okinsella was wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation approved helmet.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.