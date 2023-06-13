Wildfire By Dam Near Pateros Contained, In Mop Up Stage

UPDATE 4PM:

The fire is contained and crews are in the mop up stage, with a number of personnel having left the scene.

Level 1 Fire Advisory has been cancelled. U.S. Hwy. 97 is back open.

--------------------------

US 97 is currently closed in both directions at MP 244, near Wells Dam, 9 miles North of Chelan due to a brush fire. US 97 is closed northbound at Apple Acres Rd. and southbound at the Star Boat Launch in Okanogan County. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 fire advisory alert. The brush fire is in the area of Azwell and Antoine Creek roads.

Active wind has been driving the brush fire. There's been heavy emergency response, including from aircraft.