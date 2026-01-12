Public Advised Of Active Shooter Training In Leavenworth This Month

Residents and visitors in the Leavenworth area might notice an increased presence of law enforcement for the remainder of the month.

The surge in uniformed and plain-clothes officers is connected to active shooter training exercises that are happening in the Upper Valley throughout January.

In a news release issued Monday, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says the public is likely to see large police presence in the town of Leavenworth, including marked and unmarked vehicles, training equipment, and personnel.

Morrison went to assure citizens that the unusually-large amount of law enforcement activity has been fully planned and is all part of the scheduled training, and there's no cause for alarm.

Per the release, Morrison says, "These exercises are a critical part of our ongoing commitment to community safety. Active shooter training allows deputies and partner agencies to practice coordinated responses, improve communication, and strengthen the skills needed to protect the public during high‑risk incidents. Realistic training ensures that if a crisis ever occurs, our teams are prepared to act quickly, decisively, and effectively."

This month's training comes on the heels of similar simulation exercises that were conducted by several law enforcement agencies, including the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, at facilities in the Thorp School District during the final week of December.