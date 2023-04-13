Additions to Wenatchee’s Art Collection Approved

The City of Wenatchee is looking to add a few more pieces of art to its already growing art collection.

Around town you can find more than 100 pieces of outdoor public artwork that the city manages and maintains. Many of the art pieces are located along the Apple Capital Trail. Another is the "Coyote Reading a Candy Wrapper" in front of the Wenatchee Valley Museum.

Parks director Dave Erickson says three sculptures from Twisp artist Bernard Hosey will be added to the collection. Hosey passed away in 2012. Nine sculptures available by his estate were narrowed down to three by the city.

"One would go to Hale Park to extend the artwork on the loop trail further south" Erickson said.

The second sculpture is slated for what will be the new exit plaza off of the pedestrian bridge extension. The location of the third sculpture has not been decided.

Another sculpture on the list of donations is called Rosanne's Tango.

"It will be located at the convention center in the plaza. And it's to honor Rosanne Lind who was really instrumental in starting the "Beauty of Bronze" program." Erickson said.

Beauty of Bronze was designed to introduce local children to art in their community while learning what it's like to be an artist.

Last night the city council gave the thumbs up for the parks department to accept the donations.

