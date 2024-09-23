Newhouse/Sessler Debate Agreement in Place with Schedules To Be Determined Carmen Goers and Kim Schrier Debates Still Unclear

The Dan Newhouse campaign has agreed to participate in two debates with challenger Jerrod Sessler. Newhouse Campaign manager said KNDU will televise one of the debates and KIMA will live stream a second debate on youtube in October.

Dates are still being finalized and will be announced soon.

In early September, the Sessler campaign announced the two candidates would meet in a series of seven dabates which the Newhouse campaign refuted.

Sessler topped Newhouse by ten percentatge points in the August 6th primary.

Meanwhile, 8th district GOP congressional candidate Carmen Goers says her campaign and three-term incumbent Democrat Represenative Kin Schrier have not been able to agree on any dates for a debate.

That race has been moved into "toss-up" status by Real Clear Politics polling