Wenatchee Man Arrested During Investigation Into Adult Family Home In Leavenworth

A Wenatchee man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a special needs adult home in Leavenworth.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the probe was launched after allegations of a sex offense at the Tierra Learning Center in January.

Tierra is a non-profit organization specializing in programs for adults with special needs and disabilities that includes an on-campus adult family home called "Coyote House."

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Investigators say that, over the past three months, they developed enough probable cause to arrest the manager of "Coyote House," 38-year-old Matt Woods last Thursday, April 9.

Woods was arrested for suspicion of 4th-degree Criminal Mistreatment and Failure to Report, which is defined under Washington RCW 74.34.053 as the intentional or malicious false reporting of alleged abandonment, abuse, financial exploitation, or neglect of a vulnerable person.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is being conducted with the assistance of the Department of Social and Health Services’ Adult Protective Service and the Residential Care Services.

They add that no further information regarding the probe will be released at this time, and that any formal charges against Woods remain pending.