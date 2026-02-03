Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Announces the 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Marshal & All Service Club Keynote Speaker

The beloved former Seattle TV news anchor Jean Enersen will visit Wenatchee to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade on Saturday, May 2. Enersen will also deliver the keynote address at the All Service Club and Community Luncheon on Thursday, April 30th.

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced Enersen's Wenatchee visit in a news release on Tuesday. Jean Enersen is a legendary KING-TV news anchor and journalism trailblazer, retiring after a 48-year career with the station.

Enersen is a multiple Emmy Award winner and made history as the first woman in the United States to anchor a nightly television newscast. Her work has included interviews with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Howard Schultz. She has traveled globally with the Gates Foundation and covered notable events from the eruption of Mount St. Helens to the Olympic Games. Enersen was well-known for her extensive reporting on health, medical breakthroughs, and patient care issues.

Kathy Campbell, 2026 Apple Blossom Festival Director General, welcomed Enersen' reportings selection.

"Like so many in our community, I grew up watching Jean Enersen on television, and it’s truly an honor to welcome her as our Grand Marshal and Luncheon Speaker. Jean is a Washington State legend and an incredible role model for all generations. We are beyond excited to celebrate her remarkable career and legacy with our community.” --Kathy Campbell

Now retired, Enersen supports future nurses at Heritage University and Seattle Children’s and healthcare providers serving rural and underserved communities across the Northwest.

Tickets are available for the All Service Club & Community Luncheon on Thursday, April 30th, at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the festival website appleblossom.org. She will be very recognizable along the parade route riding in the Grand Marshal's convertible the following day

For Jean Enersen’s complete bio, information on luncheon tickets, and full festival details, visit www.appleblossom.org.