Annual “Fill The Boot” Fundraiser Happening Friday in E Wenatchee

The International Association of Firefighters Local 453 and the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department will be conducting their annual Fill The Boot fundraiser tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 8) in East Wenatchee.

The 453's Kyle Bowles says he and fellow firefighters will be at the intersection of 9th Street Northeast and Valley Mall Parkway collecting donations.

"The firefighters will be out in the intersection with firefighter boots that we're hoping people will throw some money in. We'll also have QR codes available so if people want to use Venmo or donate with credit cards or other means they can do that instead."

Bowles adds that all proceeds raised will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"All the proceeds to go help out kids and adults that have the disease and it's a great cause."

The fundraiser will go on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Fill The Boot, click here.