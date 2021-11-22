Another Step in West Cashmere Bridge Replacement to Slow Overnight Traffic

Work on the West Cashmere Bridge Replacement Project is affecting overnight traffic on U.S. 2 this week, with reduced lanes Monday and Tuesday nights.

The contractor is installing overhang brackets on the new bridge in preparation for placing bridge deck rebar in December.

The work will impact U.S. 2 on Monday and Tuesday nights, with single-lane closures near Hay Canyon Road from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. both nights.

Both directions will be down to one lane, with the eastbound lanes directed onto a one-lane bypass road near the river and the westbound lanes directed into one lane.

Drivers should plan for minor delays, depending on how much traffic is moving through the area during the evening.

The $27 million Cashmere Bridge Replacement is the biggest road project ever undertaken by Chelan County, with much of the funding coming from state and federal sources

The previous bridge was built in 1929 and has been failing for some time.

County engineers say if it weren't replaced, the bridge would have been permanently closed over safety issues in 2022.

The bridge extends over U.S. 2 with an overpass.