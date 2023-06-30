Apple Pie Jamboree, Pateros WA’s Weekend of Fun
As far back as I can remember, growing up in Pateros WA / Brewster WA area, the Apple Pie Jamboree was always a highlight of the summer.
Raising money for local students, clubs and community groups.
Always the 3rd weekend of July. Friday July 14th - Sunday July 16th, 2023
Enjoy the beauty that Pateros Washington has to offer. Placed right at the base of the Methow River, where it meets the Columbia River.
Originally names "Ives Landing." Established in 1896 by the founder, Lee Ives. According to the Pateros Chamber of commerce, later on in 1900, Charles E Nosler acquired most of the town and renamed, Ives Landing to what we know today as Pateros. The city of Pateros WA was incorporated in 1913, just 13 years after its name change. Pateros Museum
The Apple Pie Jamboree celebrates their 72nd anniversary this year!
Celebrate with different activities for the whole family!
The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Other activities include:
A Fireworks show (Saturday night)
A Color Run
Parade
Arts and Craft Vendors
Food Vendors
Jet Ski Races
and of course... Apple Pie!
Celebrate the Apple Pie Jamboree with your friends and family. If anything, the views alone will have you in awe!
Also note, there are plenty of cool businesses around to explore to beat the hot July heat. I recommend the Sweet River Bakery!
Enjoy live entertainment plus the food and drinks! Yum!!
From a little girl to now, I love gathering with the city of Pateros and enjoying such a fun weekend. Right on the Columbia River too!
Get out of the house, explore Washington and celebrate the Apple Pie Jamboree in Pateros WA! Memories to be made, so let's get to 'em!
