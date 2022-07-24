ATV Engulfed in Fire on No. 2 Canyon Road

Wenatchee firefighters recently responded to a fully engulfed ATV on a Canyon Road highway last Saturday, burning up half an acre of dry grass.

Around 4:43 p.m. on July 23, Chelan County Fire District #1 responded to a vehicle fire on No. 2 Canyon Road at milepost 3. The fire slowly moved from the ATV to the surrounding grass and dry brush, burning half an acre.

It took crews over an hour to extinguish the fire. No one was injured, however the ATV was lost in the fire.

Chelan County Road crews came by later to clean up the melted debris off the road.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.