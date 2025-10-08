Autumn has officially arrived in Washington — that magical time of year when the air turns crisp, flannel makes a comeback, and pumpkin spice takes over everything from coffee to candles.

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate the season as the leaves turn and the weather cools, here are a few ideas to make the most of fall:

Visit a pumpkin patch and pick the perfect one for carving or baking.

Head to an orchard to pick apples or press your own cider.

Test your sense of direction in a corn maze , or enjoy a good old-fashioned hayride.

Take a scenic drive or hike to soak in the brilliant fall colors.

☕Warm up with hot chocolate — the official fuel of sweater weather.

Cook cozy comfort food like stews and pies that make your home smell like happiness .

And when the day’s adventures are done?

Curl up under a blanket, sip that hot chocolate, and watch a Hallmark movie — where it’s always autumn in a small town, and everyone somehow owns a pumpkin farm.

Whether you’re exploring the outdoors or savoring cozy moments at home, fall is the perfect time to slow down, enjoy the view, make new memories with friends and family , and maybe post a few rustic selfies while you’re at it.

Identifying Fall Leaves One of the best parts of fall is watching the leaves change as yellows, reds, oranges, and browns blend together like nature’s own painting. According to the Forest Service, scientists believe the changes are influenced by three things: leaf pigments, length of night, and weather. The original color of the leaves, along with temperatures and rainfall, also affect the shades we see, but the length of night is thought to be the biggest trigger. I’ve always loved looking at fall leaves, but outside of a few trees in my yard, I couldn’t tell you which was which, so I thought it would be fun to learn about some of the most common ones. Gallery Credit: Ashley S.