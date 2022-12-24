Avalanche Warning Issued for I-90 and Cascade Mountains

An avalanche warning has been issued to areas close to I-90 and the Cascade Mountains, along with a general precaution of avalanche danger regionwide.

At 8:20 a.m., the National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning for areas surrounding Stevens Pass, the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains from Chelan to the south of I-90.

The National Weather Service warns of avalanche dangers surrounding the current coverage areas as well.

Heavy precipitation and strong winds will result in large avalanche slides, with dangerous avalanche conditions expected at all elevations.

The avalanche warning remains in effect through Saturday evening at 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid going under steep slopes at any elevation level.