AXE THROWING. Where do you go in Washington State to do it?

Axe throwing, this is not a topic I’m familiar with, yes, I have seen it on TV, and I know there are professional axe throwing competitions. (I have ESPN) but where do you go if you want to do it for recreation? I did a little research and I have a list of places where you can go. I wanted to find locations in several different parts of Washington State, so you won’t see for instance all the locations in Seattle. (There are several)

Blade & Timber - Seattle Axe Throwing, 206 Broadway E, Seattle

https://bladeandtimber.com/locations/seattle

Blade & Timber have 8 locations in the United States. The Seattle location became the first axe throwing venue in the state of Washington to serve beer.

Pacific Axes - Axe Throwing, 16425 NE 80th St suite 110, Redmond

https://www.pacificaxes.com/

Axe throwing is the new darts. But better, hotter and way more active. Pick an axe that you like the most or let them help you pick one and teach you how to throw it. Different axes have different techniques and different games and challenges to play!

AXE KPR Axe Throwing, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd STE C104, Pasco, https://axekpr.com

Reviewed July 18, 2022

“The four of us had never done anything like this before. The two gals who were at the desk were respectful and knowledgeable. Spent time with us showing how to throw the axes, hatches, stars, and another thing I forgot the name of. The two young teens had a great time and once they got the hang of it made several bull's eyes. Fun hour, well worth it! Thanks, AXE KPR!”

They also have a mobile axe throwing trailer.

Heber Hatchets, 2015 N Division St # B, Spokane, https://heberhatchets.com/

With locations in Utah, Idaho, and Washington. The do accommodate walk in customers but groups who have booked in advance get priority.

Bellingham Axe, 1414 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham, https://www.bellinghamaxe.com

They have a good selection of beer, cider, seltzers and wine.

Axecutioner Axe Throwing, 1170 15th Ave, Longview, www.axecutioner.com

They bring the party to you! Affiliated with Specialty Rents. Soon to have an indoor location

Axe Bliss Axe Throwing, 15 Yakima St #201, Wenatchee, www.axebliss.com

Walk-ins are welcome, pre booking is advised, closed toe shoes are required.

Once you get the hang of it, axe throwing is the ideal activity for team building and stress relief.

So, I’m walking through CostCo the other day and I saw what looks like “Axe Throwing, The Home Game”.

Look at this. As my girlfriend said, “This can only end in tears”. At least it’s not lawn darts.