Bail Still $750,000 For Chelan Man Accused Of Child Rape

A 39-year-old man accused enticing teenage girls into sex in exchange for drugs will not have his bail reduced.

Prosecutors have filed 13 felony charges against Abraham Escalera of Chelan, including child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Escalera's lawyer asked for a reduction of bail and electronic home monitoring during his arraignment Wednesday, but Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera left his bond at $750,000.

He's accused of luring two teenage girls into having sex and submitting to compromising photographs in exchange for drugs, including fentanyl.

According to a probable cause statement, police say one of the victims told them the activity took place dating back two years.

The case has been under investigation since June of 2022.

Escalera was arrested Nov.16 on his current charges.

He was originally arrested on October 3 and officers say he refused to comply with a warrant to unlock his cell phone so they could gather evidence from it. He was brought to court, where it was determined to release him until results from a DNA analysis were recovered.

Escalera has a total of 14 charges, including two for child rape, five for sexual exploitation of a minor and three for possession of child pornography.

Escalera has also been given a no contact order for the two alleged victims.

The probable cause statement says officers found multiple photos of children appearing to be under age 18 engaged in multiple sexually explicit positions on Escalera's phone.