Bass Canyon Avoids a Mass Shooting Threat

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared that the Bass Canyon Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater avoided a mass shooting threat Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. on August 19, concertgoers informed security of a suspicious looking individual inhaling an unknown substance from a balloon in a nearby parking lot.

Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the suspect was 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody from Ephrata, who was seen loading two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car, concealing one in his waistband and another in his holster.

Later, Moody asked concertgoers when the concert was ending and where the venue exits were.

Moody was stopped at the venue entrance and was later detained by security who confiscated his pistols.

Deputies arrested Moody on suspicion of possessing a dangerous weapon and of unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was later taken to the Grant County Jail.

There were over 25,000 attendees lined up for the electronic dance festival (EDM) in George, Washington.

Nobody was injured.