Beaver Valley Elementary Celebrates New Soccer Field

The Leavenworth Rotary Club celebrated the new Beaver Valley Elementary soccer field, which was dedicated to late Rotarian Jim Adamson.

On August 18, they held a dedication ceremony at Beaver Valley Elementary, located on 19265 Beaver Valley Rd. Leavenworth, Wash.

Leavenworth Rotary partnered with Cascade School District, Leavenworth Soccer Club, Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Fire District 9, and the Plain community to help fundraise for the new field.