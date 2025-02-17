It's that time of year! Your aunts and uncles might be skiing, or maybe the young people in your life are whipping your their snowboards. What about the kids who just want to go sledding?

One of my favorite winter activities growing up included hopping in my dad's truck, where he'd slap it into four-wheel drive, and climb up a snow-covered back road and let my brother and me sled.

Here are the seven best places to go sledding in Washington.

Snoqualmie Pass

Snoqualmie Pass has more than one spot to sled and might be the best spot in Washington for its variety.

The pass has its premier spot at Summit at Snoqualmie with a designated hill laced with intertubing lanes at 500 feet long and 40 feet of vertical. Summit provides sessions an hour and 45 minutes long, and they even provide the intertube. Tickets range from $20 for children and $45 to $52 for adults. Alpentoll Plus passholders receive discounts in the $22.50 to $26 range.

All tickets for tubing must be purchased in advance online.

When open, the Hyak Sno-Park is another viable option for some winter sledding fun. This is a free place to sled, but you may need a Discover Pass to park as it is operated by Washington State Parks.

Squilchuck State Park

Located near Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, Squilchuck State Park is the perfect spot for those near Wenatchee to get away for a winter sled day.

It is a State Park operated area. Again, Discover Passes. You know the drill.

There are five miles of trails with a 249-acre day use area forested with firs and ponderosa pines. There is a 300-foot sledding hill you will have to walk up

Hours are 8 a.m. to Dusk weekdays. Activities do depend on snow conditions.

Aside from the Discover Pass, the location is free to use, but donations are encouraged.

White Pass

One often overlooked spot due to its limited availability is the ski resort at White Pass. Tubing is only available on weekends and holidays, but the sessions run two hours long and children 8-years-old and under ride free if you bring your own tube (rentals cost $15). You can also share a tube to avoid stacking rental fees.

The Junior passes, for ages 9 through 16, are $20 for a session and rental and $15 if you have your own tube. Adults (17 and up) cost $25 for a rental and pass, while just a pass costs $20.

Be advised the tubing center is not lift served like it is at Summitt at Snoqualmie.

Leavenworth

When you visit Leavenworth for its Bavarian architecture, Christmas lights and window shopping, make sure you bring a sled for the kiddos!

You've probably noticed it before - when there's snow on the ground in town, children flock to Front Street where there's a modest hill they can hike back up with ease.

There's plenty of space and it's free!

Of course, this is dependent on the amount of snow available, and there are no rentals. Bringing your own sled will make the trip memorable for the entire family.

Echo Valley

Located in Chelan County, Echo Valley is suited for families and groups seeking entertainment with the convenience of a 2,100 square foot lodge stocked with food and beverages.

Tickets are $20, but the park is only open on weekends weather permitting.

Keep in mind - this is a cash only facility, and there are no ATMs on site. Plan accordingly. Check out echovalleyfun.com if you want all the details on if the park is open.

Hurricane Ridge at Olympic National Park

A little ways off the beaten path there's Hurricane Ridge, which is nestled in the northern part of Olympic National Park near Port Angeles, Washington.

Tubing operates on a first come first served basis and will run you $24 for 10 runs. You can pick up a ticket at the summit center. There is no tow rope, you will have to walk up the hill yourself.

It looks like a fun way to spend an afternoon if you ever find yourself on the Penninsula during the winter.

Lake Wenatchee Sledding Hill

A little bit closer at Lake Wenatchee State Park you'll find the sled hill. This is another location where you'll need a Discover Pass.

When you go to Lake Wenatchee Sledding Hill, you'll want to park at the South Lot, which features a 150-foot hill. There is also overnight camping allowed for $20 a night, which makes this location a perfect winter camping getaway. There's a warming hut and restrooms on site.

There are no fees other than the Discover Pass to use the sled hill.

Hopefully you get a chance to discover the state's awesome mountain areas and sledding escapes. I have lots of core memories related to sledding growing up in Washington. I hope you will get out there and help your kids form similar memories.