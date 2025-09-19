Dan Newhouse Signs Onto Resolution Honoring Charlie Kirk

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk.The conservative figure and founder of Turning Point USA was assassinated last week during a Turning Point event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Congressman Dan Newhouse (WA-04) released a statement upon passage of H. Res. 719 with a bipartisan vote of 310-58-38.

"Peaceful debate drives our political system, and Charlie Kirk embodied that sentiment, encouraging young people to become involved in our political process. This bipartisan resolution sends a clear message that politically motivated violence has no place in our society. The Kirk family remains in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to mourn the loss of Charlie." -- Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

The full text of the resolution is here.

