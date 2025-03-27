The Central Washington Congressional Art Competition is underway.

Congressman Dan Newhouse announces the start of the annual competition. All high school students in Washington's Fourth District are eligible to participate. The winner will have their entry displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

"The Congressional Art Competition is a great event that offers young artists the chance to show their creativity at the national level," Rep. Newhouse said. "Throughout the years, I have witnessed remakrable talent of young artists from all over central Washington, and I look forward to seeing what our local artists have in store this year."

The winner will also have a chance to visit Washington D.C. for a Congressional reception and have their art featured on the Congressional Art Competition page. Honorable mention winners will have their work hung in one of Rep. Newhouse's district offices.

Artwork entered may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, and may be up to four inches in depth. Artwork must not weigh more than 15 pounds. Winning artwork must arrive framed and measure no larger than the above dimensions.

Eligible pieces include oil, acrylic or watercolor paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer generated art, or photography.

Entries must be original, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Entries are due by April 26. To submit a piece, you must fill out the online release, which you can find here. Once the work is ready for submission, you will contact the Richland or Yakima district office to arrange a time to drop off the art.