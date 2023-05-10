Blitz’s Quest for Glory: Mascot Needs Your Vote for Hall of Fame

Blitz is Asking for Your Vote

The Seattle Seahawks famous mascot needs your vote to get into the Hall of Fame!

Cnava-Getty Cnava-Getty loading...

The 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame

Our own beloved mascot for the Seattle Seahawks has been nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame and he needs your vote to get in! Blitz is one of 18 national mascots in different sports to be nominated for the 2023 class. Only the best will get into the Mascot Hall of Fame so Blitz needs your help to make his dream happen!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The History of Blitz and the Seattle Seahawks

Blitz is one of the most recognized mascots in all of professional sports. As the official mascot of the Seattle Seahawks, Blitz has been making fans smile since he first debuted in 1998. His first appearance was at the Kingdome at a Seattle Seahawks game on September 13, 1998. There have been subtle changes to Blitz's design over the years with a change to make his facial features less scary in 2004.

Mat Hayward Getty Images Mat Hayward Getty Images loading...

Blitz Changes Look at Seattle Seahawks Game in 2014

Ten years later Blitz got a complete makeover to make his design more closely resemble the Seahawks logo. Most people did not know that the man inside the costume changed at that moment as well. Ryan Asdourian had been the man behind Blitz since 2008, but was diagnosed with MS and eventually had difficulty being the man behind the mask.

Paul Conrad Getty Images Paul Conrad Getty Images loading...

I was actually at the Seahawks game in 2014 where Blitz was reborn. The old Blitz climbed into a machine on the field and then the new Blitz popped out. I think most fans were sad they could not say goodbye to the old Blitz when they found out he wasn't coming back. Honestly, it took a while for fans to warm up to the new design, but he is fully embraced now by the Seattle Seahawks fans.

Paul Conrad Getty Images Paul Conrad Getty Images loading...

The Good Deeds of Blitz the Seahawk

Blitz can be seen not just at games but all over Seattle with over 400 charity appearances per year at events associated with the Seattle Seahawks. He spends his off time visiting children's hospitals and has donated over 5,000 shoes to kids in need all over Washington State.

In 2022, Blitz was awarded the NFL Mascot of the Year and the NFL Mascot Anchor in the Community Award by the other NFL mascots. He was also made an official captain of the team by the Seahawks in 2020 and it will be his 4th year as a captain in 2023.

Mat Hayward Mat Hayward loading...

Voting Starts May 14, 2023

The official voting for the Mascot Hall of Fame starts soon on May 14, 2023. Starting on the 14th, you can vote once per day for 7 of the mascots on the list. They try to explain how voting works on their official website saying "This is not a "Most Popular Vote" process and the greatest voting weight is held within the members of the Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Committee. The Executive Committee has six times the weight of the general public, and the Membership holders have two times that of the general public."

Once voting begins on May 14th, you can cast your vote for Blitz by clicking here!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

