Camp Fire North Central Washington is looking for volunteers to help with the annual spring clean-up for Camp Zanika at Lake Wenatchee. The work day is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp Fire NCW Executive Dir. Theresa Samuelsen says the volunteer cleanup work day helps keep camp rates at a minimum.

The clean-up project is in preparation to open the camp facilities for the summer.

Volunteer work includes cleaning cabins, the Kiwanis lodge and kitchen area, maintenance for the archery range, the waterfront and tent set up. Some volunteers can help prepare lunch for the volunteers but a variety of jobs from washing windows, cutting firewood to setting up program areas will keep everyone busy.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, rakes, chainsaws, loppers, and any tools that will assist with cleanup work will be appreciated.

Lunch will be provided and overnight lodging is available for anyone who would like to come up and spend the night on Friday night or stay Saturday night.

To arrange an overnight stay, RSVP at (509) 663-1609 or by Email: campfirencw@gmail.com