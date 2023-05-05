Boat-In Camp Sites On Lake Chelan Require Dock Permits

Boat-in camp sites on Lake Chelan are beginning to see recreationists for the summer season.

Dock permits are now required as of May 1, and will be mandatory until the end of October at the 15 docks managed by the U.S. Forest and National Park Services.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says boaters and campers who use the docks are required to display a "Lake Chelan Federal Dock Site Permit."

"If they use another dock or something, it doesn't apply," said DeMario. "Only on Forest Service built constructed docks, they need to display that decal on their boat."

A daily permit costs $10 while a season pass costs $75.

The permits are sold at Hooked On Toys in Wenatchee, as well as five locations in Chelan and Mason and a lodge in Stehekin. In addition, dock permits are available from the Chelan Ranger District Office and the Forest Headquarters in Wenatchee.

Capacity at the docks ranges from two boats to 17 boats, except for Stehekin Landing, which can handle 41 boats. The town of Stehekin is a destination spot on the top end of the lake, which can only be accessed by boat.

The boat-in camp sites all have a varying number of tent sites, picnic tables, fire rings and toilets. Travel to the camp sites is measured by their distance, in miles, from 25-Mile Creek State Park.

DeMario says the campsites are located adjacent to the docks. "You dock your boat," DeMario said. "You walk up the dock ramp, and then up to the camp grounds, or over to the campgrounds."

According to the Forest Service, "Funds collected by the sale of dock site permits have been used to repair the docks at Moore Point Campground, Prince Creek Campground, Flick Creek Campground, Corral Falls, and the Stehekin Marina docks. Graham Harbor dock is currently being repaired."