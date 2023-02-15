Body Found Below Chelan Dam Identified

Chelan PUD Dam

A body recovered from a rocky bank along the Chelan River, just below the Chelan Dam, has been identified.

49-year-old Jay Fawver, a homeless man, was found dead near the senior center Monday.

The Chelan County coroner says Fawver's fingerprints were used to make a positive identification.

Fawver was reported missing January 18th by family members.

The body was discovered by a sheriff's deputy who had been following up on a tip of Fawver's whereabouts.

Due to the steepness of the bank, Chelan Fire and Rescue were called to assist with the recovery of Fawver's body.

