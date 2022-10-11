Body Found At Rock Island Dam Identified As Wenatchee Man

A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the man as 32-year-old David M. Williams, who was a resident of the assisted living Christopher House in Wenatchee.

A worker at the dam found the body floating face down against the dam at about 9:15am Saturday, and there was no evidence of foul play.

Harris said Williams' parents reported him missing several days earlier after not hearing from him for about 10 days. His phone had also been turned off.

Harris determined his cause of death was drowning, although it's not known how Williams ended up in the river.

He was found in the same clothes he was last reported wearing, and his wallet, ID and phone were in his pocket.

Harris said Williams had no external injuries that would have caused his death.