Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified

Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified.

The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out of the mobile home fire, while her significant other carried his disabled brother out of the scene.

Crews tried to revive Rice through CPR, however she succumbed to smoke inhalation. The surviving mobile home residents have been displaced.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The man found dead inside an abandoned commercial semi truck on the 1500 block of South Wenatchee Avenue was identified to be 27-year-old Malaga man Dany J. Rodas-Carbajal, who was unhoused at the time.

Harris says he hasn’t received confirmation from Wenatchee Valley Fire Department as to how the fire started, but does confirm that electrical or gas-related ignitions did not factor into the equation.

Harris also said there were signs that Rodas-Carbajal tried to get out of the truck but succumbed to the toxic fumes inside.

The cause of this fire is also still under investigation.

Both of the victims’ family members have been notified.