Body Found Under Wenatchee River Bridge

Wenatchee Police are investigating the death of a man found underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at about 1:20 pm where they found the body of a man who appeared to have been digging under the bridge, according to Sgt. Cory Bernaiche.

Officers say the reporting person and the dead man were likely part of a homeless encampment situated under the bridge.

Police were on the scene for more than four hours. The man's name won't be released until relatives are notified.