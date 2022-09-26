Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased

The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north.

A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday.

The critical fire watch period is Monday between 12:00 noon and 7:00 pm., with the possibility of much more active as it consumes fuels within the control lines.

U.S. Highway 2 is open at reduced speeds. Drivers are being asked to turn on low beam headlights and proceed slowly without stopping through the area.

Fire managers with the Western Washington Incident Management Team say the public should expect increased smoke in the valley and ridge tops and more visible flames during the daytime as well as night.

The towns of Index and Skykomish are under a Level 1 (Ready) evacuation notice. The Baring and Grotto area along U.S. 2 east to the Money Creek tunnel is under a Level 2 (Set) notice, while the West side of Money Creek to FS Road 65 (Beckler River Road) is under a Level 3 (Go) evacuation.

The fire covers 10,725 acres and is 7 percent contained. The cause is still not known.

Crews are expecting the fire to produce an increased level of smoke.

A burn ban is in effect until there's a significant amount of rain.