U.S. 2 Closed Twice Sunday Because Of Bolt Creek Fire

U.S. Highway 2 is back open Monday after closing twice Sunday because of the Bolt Creek Fire.

The roadway was closed between Skykomish and Grotto from noon until 2 p.m. while crews removed hazardous trees and other debris.

The road closed again around 4:30 p.m. because of increased fire activity in the area and reopened three hours later.

Fire crews used a helicopter in their prevention efforts to target specific hot spots.

WSDOT says unplanned closures are still possible with the ongoing wildfire, and drivers are being advised to check the road status often.