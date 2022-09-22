BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A

Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m.

US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened.

Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases.

Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m.

A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing down US 97A on Sep. 22.

At 2:40 p.m., firefighters were called out to a brush fire at the 500 block of Swakane Canyon near Rocky Reach Dam towards Chelan

At 2:43 p.m., a second alarm was given asking for reinforcements along with helicopter assistance.

At 3:31 p.m. Washington State Patrol closed down US 97A at MP 203, north of the Rocky Reach Dam.

Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County Fire District #2 spokesperson Kay Mckellar said the fire is wind driven and growing rapidly towards the north.

There is currently no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Drivers going between Chelan and Wenatchee can take US 2/97 as a detour.