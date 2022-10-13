BREAKING NEWS: Burglary in Adair Community Causes Lockdown in Moses Lake

Update: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:53 p.m.

Moses Lake Police and Grant Count County Sheriff's Office found the suspect inside the attic of the home and was captured by a K9. Suspect now being treated for his contact with the K9. Moses Lake schools have been notified that they can now cancel their lockdowns.

Original: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:38 a.m.

A burglary on Adair Street in Moses Lake resulted in a community lockdown as Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for one of the suspects Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., a resident living at the 1200 block of Adair Street was awakened by two subjects armed with knives who broke into their duplex.

The suspects asked the resident to stay in the kitchen, who called 911.

At 7:50 a.m., Grant County Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after, and the resident ran out of the building to safety.

North Elementary and Larson Heights were on lockdown due to the burglary, along with community members being asked to stay inside while deputies surrounded the apartment building.

Both Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Moses Lake Police responded, with officers surrounding the premises.

At 10:30 a.m., a Tactical Response Team arrived on scene. The Moses Lake School District Administration Office was in coordination with the team.

One of the suspects who fled on foot is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black jacket, black pants and a Chicago Bulls shirt.

The second suspect was seen peering out of the apartment window and is still inside.

Stay tuned for more updates through the day.