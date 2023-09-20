Burglary Suspect Found Asleep In Leavenworth Bar, Arrested

A 40-year-old man from Chehalis faces felony charges after deputies say he knocked another man unconscious and stole his wallet.

They say 22-year-old Nicholas Dunn of Leavenworth had invited Christopher Allen Tudor to his room at the LOGE hotel Monday night, but Tudor knocked him out instead.

Chelan County Sheriff's Chief of Patrol Seth Buhler says Dunn eventually recovered.

"The young male comes to and realizes that he'd been robbed, and starts, I guess, wondering Leavenworth, looking around, and ends up finding the suspect at Ducks and Drakes (Restaurant) passed out," said Buhler. "Apparently he went in there and started buying beer with his credit card or his money."

Buhler said Dunn explained what happened to the bartender, who reported the crime just before midnight Monday.

Tudor was still asleep when deputies arrived and arrested him. Buhler says deputies found Dunn's wallet, with his ID, on Tudor when they performed a search.

Tudor faces felony charges for 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree identity theft. Tudor made his first appearance in Chelan County Superior Court Tuesday, where Judge Kristin Ferrera said he was uncooperative and refused to answer questions.