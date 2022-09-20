Burglary Suspects Arrested After 2 Hour Standoff

Two burglary suspects face charges after staging a two-hour standoff with deputies.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in Soap Lake, and then fled to Moses Lake.

Deputies say they tracked the two down to the Five Star Apartments near Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, where they barricaded themselves in and refused to move.

The suspects finally gave up after two hours when a SWAT team was brought in and knocked down the front door of the apartment, they were in.

Rocha and Ramos are charged with felony residential burglary.

Deputies did not say what items were stolen from the home they're accused of breaking into. The deputies were assisted in response to the suspect's location by the Moses Lake Police Department.