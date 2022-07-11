Cade Littler Taken in 7th Round by Calgary Flames Days Before 18th Birthday

There's a lot of celebrating going on in Wenatchee Wild center Cade Littler's life lately.

Bliss Littler, Cade's dad and the Wild's longtime General Manager, was with Cade when he was selected in the 7th round by the Calgary Flames Friday.

"You never know until your name is called." Bliss Littler said, "We were out on the golf course up at Desert Canyon when he got the phone call. So that was pretty cool."

As if all that wasn't enough excitement, Cade Littler's 18th birthday is Tuesday.

Cade's exact future is still somewhat in the air. He will definitely be back to play for the Wenatchee Wild next season. The year after, Cade will either take the ice for Wenatchee, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League (USHL), or the Minnesota State University Mavericks.

"He's definitely going to go to college. 100% he'll be in college. It's just next year will he be in college, will he be in Cedar Rapids, or will he back in Wenatchee? It will be one of those three." Bliss Littler said, "And then the following year for sure he'll be in college."

Cade Littler was drafted 3rd overall by Cedar Rapids in the 2020 Future's Draft. He was then set to play for Cedar Rapids, but the team's roof blew off in a wind storm later in the year. It was then decided that it was better for Cade to play in Wenatchee.

The Calgary Flames won't have to offer Cade a contract until after his junior year of college.

Cade Littler scored 24 goals in last year's regular season and post-season for the Wenatchee Wild. He's listed as 6' 3" and 197 lbs., although Bliss Littler said Cade is closer to 210 lbs. now.

Bliss added that Cade has been extremely disciplined in his nutrition, sleep and training the last few years, although he wouldn't put it past his son to have a chip on his shoulder after being drafted after 218 other players.

"He feels he's much higher than the 7th round."