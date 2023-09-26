Car Collides With Semi, Sparks Brush Fire, Injures Three

Three people were injured during a two-vehicle accident involving a semi truck and a sedan near Moses Lake on Monday afternoon.

Police say the wreck occurred at the intersection of Roads W Northeast and 3 Northeast when a 2021 Subaru Outback driven by 48-year-old Simon Simons of Wilbur failed to yield the right of way and collided with a Peterbilt semi that was hauling a load of potatoes.

"The Subaru came to rest just east of the intersection and caught fire," says Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "The fire and a quarter-acre brush fire that was sparked by the vehicle fire were both quickly extinguished by Grant County Fire District 5."

Simons and his passenger, 48-year-old Erika Simons of Wilbur, as well as the driver of the semi, 37-year-old Jesus Munoz Chacon, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

The collision caused the semi to jackknife and block the road for several hours while crews worked the scene and cleared the wreckage.

Simon Simons was cited for causing the accident.

The semi's trailer remained upright and did not spill its load of potatoes on the roadway.