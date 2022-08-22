Car Crashes into Washington State Patrol Building in Wenatchee

A driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after crashing their car into the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee Monday.

According to the State Patrol, the unnamed individual likely suffered a medical event before striking the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car made it slightly into the secretary's office. A woman working in the office was not injured.

The driver's condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wenatchee Police Department. NewsRadio 560 KPQ has reached out to the Wenatchee Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.