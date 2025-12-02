Car Smashes Through Front Of East Wenatchee Retail Store

An East Wenatchee retail location has been forced to close for at least the rest of today after a shopper accidentally drove their car through its storefront on Tuesday morning.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says it happened at around 8:05 a.m. when a 75-year-old woman who was parked directly in front of the store hit the accelerator instead of the brake when placing her car into gear and smashed through the store's exterior walls.

Get our free mobile app

Assistant Chief Erik Hampton says the vehicle went about six feet into the store, causing significant damage to the glass windows and metal framing of the storefront, as well as some items inside the business.

The store was still about an hour away from opening for the day when the accident occurred and no one inside was injured, nor was the woman inside the car.

It's not known how much monetary damage the store suffered nor if the location plans to be closed beyond today and its normally-scheduled closure on Wednesday, as calls to the business by KPQ News were unanswered this morning.

This morning's incident marks the third time in the past five years that the storefront of the Goodwill location in East Wenatchee has been impacted by a vehicle, with similar occurrences happening in June, 2020 and September, 2024.