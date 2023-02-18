Cashmere Middle School Hosting Author Meet and Greet

Cashmere Middle School is hosting a book signing with children’s author and Cashmere resident Dan Gemeinhart.

Gemeinhart has written "The Midnight Children," "The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise," "Good Dog," "Scar Island," "Some Kind of Courage," and "The Honest Truth."

Those interested can chat with Gemeinhart and have their books signed, however he will not have his own books to sell during this event.

This free book signing event will take place at the Cashmere Middle School Library on February 27th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

You can check out more of Gemeinhart’s work here.