City of Cashmere to Hold Community Forum at the Riverside Center

The City of Cashmere is holding a community forum at the Riverside Center next month.

Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher says this forum will give a chance for residents to learn more about some of their current city projects, and what the community wants to see in the future.

Projects up for discussion include:

The Sunset Highway Construction project

Moving the Cashmere Library to the Riverside Center

Funding options for city-owned parks and pools

Plans for city-owned buildings

Fletcher says the Cashmere Library’s move to the Riverside Center will most likely begin next year, and that the city will need to discuss what they want to do with the old building.

He also shared that the city is currently working on repairing the HVAC system, which stopped working last summer.

“We would hopefully be going out to bid for contractors probably in the next month or so.”

In regards to city-owned buildings, Fletcher says they are hoping to discuss with the community on what they wish to see done with the buildings they currently have available.

“In terms of total space available in our buildings, we have more buildings than what we need right now,” Fletcher said.

The forum will be on March 6 at 6 p.m.