Wenatchee Valley College Hosts Visiting Writer Event Series with Taylor Brorby

Wenatchee Valley College is hosting author and memoirist Taylor Brorby for their Visiting Writer Event series on March 7.

Brorby will present his book “BOYS AND OIL: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land,” a coming-of-age memoir based on his childhood in North Dakota and discusses what it was like growing up in a conservative oil-based area as a young, gay environmentalist.

“Taylor Brorby is a powerful speaker, and he has a compelling message, especially for our younger, gay members of our community, who may feel isolated and may feel like they too don't belong,” WVC English Professor Derek Sheffield said. “But one of the big messages in this is going to be that you're part of the human family and you do belong.”

Brorby received praise from The New York Times, Publishers Weekly and the Chicago Review of Books, has frequently appeared in the Huffington Post, Orion, and is the contributing editor for the North American Review.

This event is free and open to the public, and that goes for parking as well.

This visiting writer event will be located at Grove Recital Hall on March 7 from 1-2 p.m.

This event is also sponsored by the WVC Arbor Day Committee, Central Washington University, Write on the River, the WVC English Department, the WVC QSA (Queer Straight Alliance), ASWVC, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, A Book for All Seasons and the WVC Sustainability Committee.

You can learn more about Taylor Brorby and his work here.