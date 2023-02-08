Cashmere Teen Poetry Slam Returns to NCW Libraries

NCW Libraries’ Cashmere branch is bringing back their Cashmere Teen Poetry Slam on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Cashmere Teen Poetry Slam began back in 2019, but was on hiatus for the past two years due to the pandemic.

15 Cashmere students will be performing their original poetry based on this year’s theme “My Future Me.”

“I just always find it really revealing and positive and uplifting,” Cashmere Branch Librarian Lisa Lawless said. “I think it gives the teens a time to dream a little and kind of put together their future selves or just kind of speculate and dreamscape for their future.”

Each teen’s poem will be evaluated by a panel of judges, with one of the winners earning a grand prize of $100. Community members will also have a chance to vote for their favorite poem.

Get our free mobile app

Admission for the slam is free and will be located in the BSA Fireplace Room at the Cashmere Riverside Center at 7 p.m.