Charges Being Pursued Against Driver Who Damaged Ephrata Taco Bell

Charges Being Pursued Against Driver Who Damaged Ephrata Taco Bell

Damage to exterior of Taco Bell restaurant in Ephrata. (photo credit: Sam Zarate-Torres - Facebook)

Police in Grant County are pursuing charges against a Wenatchee resident who they say damaged the exterior of a fast food restaurant in Ephrata with his vehicle earlier this month.

Damage to exterior of Taco Bell restaurant in Ephrata. (photo credit: Sam Zarate-Torres - Facebook)
loading...

The Ephrata Police Department says it happened on the night of July 19 at the Taco Bell in the 1300 block of Basin Street Southwest when a pickup truck pulling a boat on a trailer attempted to enter the restaurant's drive-thru lane and scraped the building's northeast corner while also running over part of its landscaping.

Damage to exterior of Taco Bell restaurant in Ephrata. (photo credit: Sam Zarate-Torres - Facebook)
loading...
NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver, whose identity is being withheld due to an ongoing investigation into the incident, is facing charges of hit-and-run property damage and making false or misleading statements to a law enforcement officer.

Investigators say there was no evidence of DUI but the driver's poor operation of the vehicle resulted in significant damage the restaurant which will require immediate repairs.

Damage to exterior of Taco Bell restaurant in Ephrata. (photo credit: Shyvonne Gee - Facebook)
loading...

Despite the damage, the restaurant remains open and is fully functioning for both dine-in and drive-thru patrons during its regular business hours.

REVEALED: New Taco Bell Menu Items Dropping In 2025 And Beyond

Taco Bell recently debuted a ton of new menu items at a huge event in at Brooklyn's Paramount Theater. Here is a look at what the chain has planned for 2025 along with some of food items still in development.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: ephrata, news, Taco bell
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ