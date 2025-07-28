Charges Being Pursued Against Driver Who Damaged Ephrata Taco Bell
Police in Grant County are pursuing charges against a Wenatchee resident who they say damaged the exterior of a fast food restaurant in Ephrata with his vehicle earlier this month.
The Ephrata Police Department says it happened on the night of July 19 at the Taco Bell in the 1300 block of Basin Street Southwest when a pickup truck pulling a boat on a trailer attempted to enter the restaurant's drive-thru lane and scraped the building's northeast corner while also running over part of its landscaping.
The driver, whose identity is being withheld due to an ongoing investigation into the incident, is facing charges of hit-and-run property damage and making false or misleading statements to a law enforcement officer.
Investigators say there was no evidence of DUI but the driver's poor operation of the vehicle resulted in significant damage the restaurant which will require immediate repairs.
Despite the damage, the restaurant remains open and is fully functioning for both dine-in and drive-thru patrons during its regular business hours.
REVEALED: New Taco Bell Menu Items Dropping In 2025 And Beyond
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll