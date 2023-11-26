Charges Pending In Case Where Mother Could Have Eye Amputated

Prosecutors have until Tuesday afternoon to bring charges against a 30-year-old Cashmere man accused of assaulting his mother during a domestic dispute.

Santiago Pina-Corona is in Chelan County jail with bail set at $100,000.

Deputies say they're asking for First Degree Assault charges after learning from an emergency room doctor that the mother could have her left eye amputated and has suffered permanent disfigurement.

The mother, 59-year-old Laura Corona of Cashmere, was flown from Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle because of the damage to her left eye. She also had multiple fractures around her left eye.

Deputies say Santiago had brass knuckles on him when he was arrested last Tuesday night and think it's possible he punched his mother while wearing the brass knuckles.

They’re also asking for third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a deadly weapon charges against Santiago.

Deputies say the incident took place after the mother refused to give Santiago a cigarette and told him to go to bed Tuesday night at their residence in the 4900 block of Nahahum Canyon Road.

Santiago also reportedly punched a hole in the wall of his mother's bedroom.

In addition to the pending charges, Santiago has a one year no contact order with his mother.

The alleged assault was reported by Santiago’s sister, 34-year-old Raquel Pina Corona, who does not live at the residence, but was called by her father.

The father was outside the home speaking in Spanish to deputies when they arrived.

Raquel met deputies at the residence. They say she told them Santiago was schizophrenic.

Deputies say Santiago claims he punched his mother only one time.