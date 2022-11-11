Check Out The 2022 Veterans Day Parade

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 held their annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, which drew hundreds of guests in downtown Wenatchee.

Parade-goers walked along with the procession at 10:50 a.m. and looped around Chelan Avenue, down Orondo Avenue, before dispersing on Mission Street

Bands from both Eastmont and Wenatchee High Schools performed alongside large refurbished military tankers and vehicles.

Veterans were seen leading the parade, along with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Daughters of the Revolution, Wenatchee Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Photo by Terra Sokol. Photo by Terra Sokol. loading...

Photo by Terra Sokol. Photo by Terra Sokol. loading...

Photo by Terra Sokol. Photo by Terra Sokol. loading...

Among the attendees included Lead Union Organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 191, Sean Osborne, who was among the volunteers giving out free cookies and hot chocolate for guests.

Osborne said that the military and unions go hand in hand.

“Everyone belongs to a union, whether they know it or not,” Osborne said. “The labor organization is a group of people that come together for a common goal and the armed services are all unions too, because they're all together for a common goal, so the more that we support each other, the better we'll all be.”

Photo by Terra Sokol, Sid North with his Navy-themed kilt at the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Terra Sokol,

Sid North with his Navy-themed kilt at the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, 2022. loading...

Navy veteran Sid North came to the parade wearing a navy-colored kilt to commemorate his time serving in the Navy from 1960-64.

“It was my privilege to serve and I don't regret it. I think everybody should serve some time in the service for two years,” North said. “I totally advocate, it gets you ready for life.”