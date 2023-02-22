Chelan County Public Works is hosting a collection event for small businesses that are looking to safely dispose of hazardous wastes.

"This is a unique opportunity for businesses that create certain quantities of things that don't need to be going back into our landfills and eventually into our water tables," says Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith. "It's taking out the chemicals and taking out the things we can't dispose of in the regular garbage."

The event will be held at the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility, where Smith says participants can dispose of a variety of items.

"Things like aerosol cans and furniture stain, household batteries, rechargeable batteries, solvents, sealers, degreasers, anything that we don't want to have back in the water table. They are all disposed of in a responsible way and they're even able to recycle some of those products. It's really turned into a great way for people to get rid of things that should not be going back into our environment."

To qualify, businesses must accumulate no more than 2,200 pounds of hazardous wastes annually and register by February 28.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 7 at 3612 U.S. Highway 97A.

Questions about the event can be directed to Clean Harbors Environmental Services at 509-262-8035, or the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility at 509-888-1195.