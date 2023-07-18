Chelan Co. Seeking New Members For Its Veterans Advisory Board

Chelan County is seeking three new members for its Verteran's Advisory Board (VAB).

Spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says there are several requirements for becoming a part of the advisory group.

"The number-one, top priority is that you must be a U.S. military veteran who resides in Chelan County. We would also like folks who can commit to attending most of the meetings, which happen every other month. As well as someone who can commit to serving on the board for three years."

Because the County would like its VAB to be represented by as many communities as possible, they are especially interested in potential members who live in Entiat, Malaga, Manson, and Peshastin.

FitzSimmons says the VAB provides an important function for veterans who live in Chelan County.

"They create the program criteria for when we disperse relief funds for veterans when they come in from folks in our communities."

Veteran’s relief funds are generated from property taxes collected by the County and provide assistance to indigent veterans and their families, as well as the surviving families of deceased veterans.

Those who would like to serve on the VAB should send a letter of interest to Chelan County Veteran’s Service Officer Trent Mortense.

All VAB members serve three-year terms.