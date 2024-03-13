Chelan County Awards Contract For Dryden Transfer Station Work

Chelan County has awarded a contract for repairing a portion of the Dryden Transfer Station.

On Tuesday, Chelan County Commissioners finalized the $237,269 agreement with SCI Industrial Services of Wenatchee, who will install a new concrete floor to the area of the station where garbage is collected and loaded (commonly called the "push pit").

County spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the project will require the transfer station to close for at least three weeks beginning on April 1.

"The closure is needed because this work involves the pouring of a lot of concrete, and we need that concrete to cure."

During the closure, FitzSimmons says patrons of the Dryden Transfer Station can use the county's other two facilities for waste collection.

"We know the public uses the Dryden Transfer Station a lot. During the closure, we are encouraging them to use the Wenatchee Transfer Station if they are a regular user of the Dryden Transfer Station. The closure will not impact the Chelan Transfer Station, which is also owned by the County."

Crews will also be conducting general maintenance and installing new signage during the closure.

The facility is expected to re-open on April 23.